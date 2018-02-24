CHP: Drunk man rides horse onto 91 Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto the 91 freeway on his birthday, according to the CHP. (CHP Santa Fe Springs)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An intoxicated man on horseback galloped onto the 91 Freeway in Long Beach on his birthday, putting himself and his animal in danger, CHP officials said.

CHP officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man riding a white horse on the eastbound 91 from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. Officers found the man on his horse after he had exited at Downey and rode into Bellflower.

They stopped the man and administered field sobriety tests, with results of .21 and .19 percent - or more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse under the influence.

He was identified as Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia, with police documents indicating he turned 29 years old shortly before he was spotted on the freeway.

His horse Guera was unharmed and was released to Perez's mother.

The CHP offered a simple message to the public: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIhorsesCHPfreewayLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News