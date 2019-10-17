CHP motorcycle officer crashes as driver leads authorities on high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was transported to a hospital after a crash that occurred while the driver of a sedan was leading authorities on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon on surface streets through the San Fernando Valley.It was not immediately clear if any vehicles other than the motorcycle were involved in the crash, which occurred near Devonshire Street and Zelzah Avenue in Granada Hills. The officer, whose injuries were unknown, was conscious while being placed on a gurney and into an ambulance.At one point during the pursuit, the suspect's car briefly slowed down in the middle of the road and a man tumbled out of the front passenger seat and onto the pavement. Whether that individual was taken into custody was unclear.The driver eventually stopped outside an apartment complex in Northridge. Police immediately established a perimeter in the area and launched a search.The circumstances that prompted the pursuit, which involved Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol units, were not immediately known.