A California Highway Patrol officer was injured after being struck in a possible vehicle assault by an 18-year-old driver in the Camarillo and Thousand Oaks area Thursday night. Authorities said the suspect has been arrested in the incident.CHP Moorpark officials, along with Ventura County firefighters, responded to the incident involving multiple vehicles on the southbound 101 Freeway at Camarillo Springs Road, near the Conejo grade.Fire officials said at least two people were sent to a nearby hospital, as well as the CHP officer, who was struck at the scene and transported. Lt. Cohan of CHP Moorpark said all injuries were reported to be minor-to-moderate.The officer, who works for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility, was expected to be treated and released later Thursday night and was said to be "in good spirits," authorities said.There were seven incidents in total, where the suspect may have intentionally hit multiple vehicles and then the officer, Cohan said. The officer was on the right shoulder of the freeway, assisting a disabled motorist, when he was struck.It all started at about 7 p.m., when the unidentified suspect allegedly took his parents' car and hit several vehicles at an apartment complex along Paseo Camarillo. While his parents talked to the owners of those cars, the man returned and tried to run his own parents down and barely missed them, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. It was then that the suspect made his way onto the 101 Freeway.The suspect was taken into custody by deputies who were looking for him near the top of the Conejo grade. He could face multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Cohan said.The entire incident is being investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.The incident caused major traffic delays near the crash site for several hours. All lanes were back open shortly before 11 p.m.