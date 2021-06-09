CHP officer saves choking 6-month-old baby along 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol saved a choking baby on the side of the 101 Freeway.

Officers recently responded to a 911 call of a baby choking in a car that was pulled over along the 101.

When Officer Ramstead, who is a licensed paramedic, arrived at the scene, he saw that the 6-month-old infant was choking on something.

After several slaps to the back, the officer was able to clear the child's airway and the baby was able to breathe normally again.

Turns out, the infant was choking on a cherry.



Related topics:
los angeles countybaby rescuedchprescuebabypolice officerfreewaycaught on camera
