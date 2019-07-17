CHP officer struck by vehicle, WB 10 closed in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A CHP officer was struck by a vehicle on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, leading to shutdown of all lanes in the westbound direction.The motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic break around 4:40 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. It did not immediately appear the injuries were life-threatening.A Sigalert was issued and all traffic was stopped in the westbound direction of the 10 Freeway at Tippecanoe Avenue. It was not immediately clear how long the lanes would remain closed.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.