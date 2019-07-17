CHP officer struck by vehicle, WB 10 closed in San Bernardino

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A CHP officer was struck by a vehicle on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, leading to shutdown of all lanes in the westbound direction.

The motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic break around 4:40 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. It did not immediately appear the injuries were life-threatening.

A Sigalert was issued and all traffic was stopped in the westbound direction of the 10 Freeway at Tippecanoe Avenue. It was not immediately clear how long the lanes would remain closed.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyofficer injuredchpfreewayroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I thought I was dead': Murrieta woman describes home explosion
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99
Evacuations lifted after grenades, firearms found in Fontana home
Apollo 11: Downey museum celebrates spacecraft that went to moon
22 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted in 7 SoCal murders
Worker killed in Murrieta home explosion identified
House condemns Trump's tweets against 4 congresswomen of color
Show More
IKEA to open in Ontario, report says
Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's
Huge pod of dolphins spotted off Laguna Beach
CBD safety: What you should know before trying CBD products
Possibly armed woman in custody after Hollywood barricade
More TOP STORIES News