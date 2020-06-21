CHP officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel

A CHP officer was struck by a vehicle while making a traffic stop Sunday on the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel.
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. -- A CHP officer was struck by a vehicle while making a traffic stop Sunday on the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m on the westbound 10 at New Avenue in San Gabriel.

An officer had pulled over to make a traffic stop when a SUV struck the officer, landing on its side.

The officer was transported to a local hospital.

Several lanes on the freeway were closed during the investigation. A SigAlert was issued but has since expired.
