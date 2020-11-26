CHP removes activists from Caltrans-owned homes in El Sereno during violent confrontation

AIR7 HD was over the scene at Sheffield Avenue and Poplar Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. as a line of CHP vehicles crowded the street, and officers in riot gear took people into custody.
CHP tactical teams went door to door removing people who were illegally occupying the homes along Sheffield Avenue.
Video showed a CHP tactical team ramming a door so they could enter.
It appeared about 100 officers responded to the neighborhood.
Several officers were seen pushing back demonstrators that had gathered as the confrontations escalated. An unlawful assembly was declared by the CHP at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
In March, the group Reclaiming Our Homes started illegally occupying the Caltrans-owned homes in the area.
Caltrans purchased the homes to demolish for the expansion of the 710 Freeway, but that stalled in 2018 after decades of controversy.
Activists cite wanting to follow the state's stay-at-home order as one of the reasons for occupying the homes.
A video posted on YouTube purported to be from the group Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community includes a message to Gov. Gavin Newsom telling him that families have moved into several of the homes, claiming the families have been living in cars and are now sheltering in place'' inside the homes.
The number of people arrested was not immediately known.
City News Service contributed to this report.