CHP targets drivers committing school zone violations in Whittier

By and ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers took part Monday in special enforcement operations to promote traffic safety in school zones and busy intersections in Whittier.

Motorists were targeted by law enforcement for not following traffic safety laws in marked crosswalks, where thousands of students walk every day.

The CHP says there has been an uptick in car crashes involving pedestrians.

Authorities are advising drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially within school zones.

"As soon as the pedestrian begins to walk into the crosswalk, the vehicles are required to yield in both directions for that person to safely walk across the street," CHP officer Marcos Iniguez said.

The enforcement operation was also conducted in major crosswalks, like one in front of a church where an officer wearing a reflective vest walked into the marked intersection and multiple drivers failed to yield.

In a four-hour period Monday morning, officers issued 45 tickets and 13 warnings in Whittier, the CHP said.

Violations are punishable by fines starting at $200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countysafetychpschoolcrossing guardpedestrian walkwayschool safetypedestrians
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for allegedly groping child in Redlands store
Man plays dead during armed robbery in Hollywood Hills: Police
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 2 injured near house party
6 in 10 fearful of mass shooting, majority support expanded background checks: Poll
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Mattel to release Día de los Muertos Barbie
Show More
Massive blaze rips through DTLA fabric store; 3 firefighters hurt
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
Caught on camera: High-speed chase ends in dramatic crash, fight
Old Towne Orange landmark closing doors after 70 years
More TOP STORIES News