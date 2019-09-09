CHP targets drivers committing school zone violations in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers took part Monday in special enforcement operations to promote traffic safety in school zones and busy intersections in Whittier.Motorists were targeted by law enforcement for not following traffic safety laws in marked crosswalks, where thousands of students walk every day.The CHP says there has been an uptick in car crashes involving pedestrians.Authorities are advising drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially within school zones."As soon as the pedestrian begins to walk into the crosswalk, the vehicles are required to yield in both directions for that person to safely walk across the street," CHP officer Marcos Iniguez said.The enforcement operation was also conducted in major crosswalks, like one in front of a church where an officer wearing a reflective vest walked into the marked intersection and multiple drivers failed to yield.In a four-hour period Monday morning, officers issued 45 tickets and 13 warnings in Whittier, the CHP said.Violations are punishable by fines starting at $200.