CHP to target San Bernardino drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses

School buses are seen parked at a bus garage.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses will be targeted by law enforcement in one Southern California city.

The Press-Enterprise reports Wednesday that California Highway Patrol officers will be aboard school buses in San Bernardino on Sept. 9 to observe when vehicles pass when the buses are stopped and signaling with flashing red lights or a stop sign.

The officers will then call to other officers in patrol cars to stop the drivers.

Drivers in both directions must stop when a school bus is signaling except when the road is divided or is a multi-lane highway.

Violations are punishable by fines up to $1,000 and possible suspension of driving privileges.
