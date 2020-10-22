covid-19 pandemic

Chris Christie urges Americans to wear a mask and says they are not a 'partisan or cultural symbol'

By Chandelis Duster
WASHINGTON -- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wrote Wednesday that mask wearing is not a "partisan or cultural symbol," urging Americans to wear one to guard against the coronavirus.

Christie, who was hospitalized and spent seven days in the ICU after contracting coronavirus earlier this month, wrote that while he has been careful to follow guidelines such as social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask, he let his guard down and left his mask off at the Supreme Court nomination ceremony of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on September 26. He also said he let his guard down during debate prep with President Donald Trump, where he said earlier this month that "no one was wearing masks."

"I mistook the bubble of security around the President for a viral safe zone. I was wrong. There is no safe zone from this virus," Christie, a Republican, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled "I Should Have Worn a Mask."

Christie also wrote that the message to wear masks will only be heeded if it is "consistently and honestly delivered by the media, religious leaders, sports figures and public servants" and added that those in positions of authority "have a duty to get the message out." But he did not mention the President, who was also hospitalized with coronavirus and continues to disregard guidance from health officials by holding campaign rallies and repeatedly mocking people for wearing masks.

RELATED: Chris Christie: 'I was wrong' not to wear mask in White House after COVID-19 infection

"One of the worst aspects of America's divided politics is the polarization of something as practical as a mask," he wrote. "It's not a partisan or cultural symbol, not a sign of weakness or virtue. It's simply a good method -- not a perfect one, but a proven one -- to contain a cough or prevent the virus from getting in your mouth or nose."

He has previously expressed regret for not wearing a mask and reiterated his message on Wednesday: "Wear it or you may regret it -- as I did."

Christie, who is asthmatic and overweight, wrote that he knew he faced "heightened risk" and it was "a serious failure" for him to be maskless at the White House.

"I paid for it, and I hope Americans can learn from my experience," he said. "I am lucky to be alive. It could easily have been otherwise."

Both indoors and out, participants at the September 26 Rose Garden event were observed without masks and not practicing recommended social distancing measures. At least 12 attendees tested positive after attending the ceremony that is now believed to have been a superspreader event.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseyface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemicchris christiecovid 19
RELATED
Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high
Struggling with sleep? Here's how to get a good night's rest
LA County eases coronavirus restrictions for more businesses
COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at Newport Beach hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC street takeovers leave 1 dead, 2 injured
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
LA County eases coronavirus restrictions for more businesses
In 'Black Beverly Hills,' success is commonplace
3rd-degree murder charge dismissed against Derek Chauvin
High school student says she was beaten by officers over face mask
Show More
Theme park officials bristle at CA's reopening guidelines
LAPD officer freed from wreckage after crash in South LA
Struggling with sleep? Here's how to get a good night's rest
Suspect arrested in 1996 cold case murder of Boyle Heights teen
Debate on CA measure to change status of Uber, Lyft drivers heats up
More TOP STORIES News