Chris Harrison will not host 'The Bachelorette' next season

Chris Harrison will not be back to host the next season of 'The Bachelorette,' according to Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

The media companies released a joint statement late Friday night regarding the announcement.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of 'The Bachelorette.' We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

The announcement comes after the television personality stepped aside from his role as host of "The Bachelor" franchise last month after defending a frontrunner on the current season of the show who had come under scrutiny for photos that surfaced from her past on social media.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the time, Harrison said he was "deeply remorseful" and apologized to "the Black community, to the BIPOC community."

