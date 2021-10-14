ESPN

HBCU docuseries produced by NBA star Chris Paul highlights Florida A&M Football

Like the first season of Why Not Us, the show will examine the culture, experiences and challenges of an HBCU athletic program.
EMBED <>More Videos

HBCU docuseries produced by Chris Paul highlights Florida A&M Football

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. -- In the second season of Why Not Us, executive producer and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul continues to showcase the importance of Historically Black College and Universities by highlighting their achievements and challenges.

Paul said what stuck out most to him while working on the project was learning about why the student athletes attended an HBCU and getting a chance to see their journeys.

The normal blueprint to get into the NBA or NFL wasn't through HBCUs, but through power conferences.

However, it's different now.

Top recruits can attend HBCUs and not worry about being passed over, thanks to social media.

"The way a lot of these kids have these unbelievable followings now, imagine that exposure they would get, because at the end of the day, the TV channels - they want to see and showcase the stars," Paul said.

The new, eight-episode season will take fans behind-the-scenes of Florida A&M Football, one of the most storied athletic teams at an HBCU, as the Rattlers experience one of the most eagerly anticipated football seasons in school history.



Why Not Us premieres Thursday, October 14.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPNplus.com and connected TV devices.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridatelevisiondocumentaryblack historynbafootballafrican americansrace and culturecollege studentsentertainmentathletesespncollege studentcollege football
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
ESPN
Jon Gruden built a bad Raiders roster: Why his tenure was a disaste...
Sportsbooks have Game 5 between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francis...
ESPN secures rights to Monday night wild-card game
Art of college football trolling: Arkansas, Fresno State, others ge...
TOP STORIES
Officer shot outside South LA police station; suspect, 14, in custody
High-speed chase of DUI suspect ends in Long Beach
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
Biden to update public on vaccination program, pandemic response
NYPD officer kills woman after finding her with partner, police say
Playoff series for the ages as Dodgers, Giants go to Game 5
LA city leaders call on Ridley-Thomas to step down after indictment
Show More
Motorcycle leads CHP on chase from OC to Inglewood
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
ESPN secures rights to Monday night wild-card game
From cars to gas, surging prices match a 13-year high
Substitute teachers in Oregon no longer need college degrees
More TOP STORIES News