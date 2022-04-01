Oscars

LAPD was 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith, but Chris Rock insisted on no charges, show producer says

"As they were talking, Chris was ... being very dismissive of those options," said producer Will Packer.
LOS ANGELES -- After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage Sunday at the Academy Awards ceremony, Los Angeles police officers were prepared to arrest Smith, according to an interview with the award show's producer, but the comedian was adamant he did not want to press charges.



In an excerpt of an interview with ABC News, aired Thursday on "World News Tonight," producer Will Packer said LAPD officers told Rock, "This is battery" and that he could press charges, and they were prepared to arrest Smith that night.

"They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We are prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were laying out the options," Packer told ABC. "And as they were talking, Chris was ... being very dismissive of those options. He was like, no, I'm fine. He was, like, no, no, no."

The LAPD put out a statement on the night of the Oscars, saying, "The individual involved has declined to file a police report."

Rock made a brief reference to the incident Wednesday at a stand-up show in Boston, his first public appearance since the Oscars. He told the audience he was "still processing what happened" and would have more to say at a later date.

READ MORE | In 1st remarks since Oscars slap, Chris Rock says he's 'still kind of processing what happened'
The nighttime performance in Boston comes just three days after Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage, stunning the crowd at the 94th Academy Awards and those watching at home.



The-CNN-Wire
The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.



