Religion & Spirituality

Archdiocese of LA Christmas Masses to be broadcast on TV, livestream

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Churchgoers who traditionally attend Christmas services will be able to watch Masses live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels or stream the services on their digital devices amid increased COVID-19-related public safety measures.

Univision Los Angeles will broadcast Christmas morning Masses in Spanish at 7 a.m. on UniMas KFTR-TV, Channel 46. ABC7 Los Angeles will broadcast the services in English at 9 a.m. on the Localish Network, over the air on digital channel 7.2 -- check local listing for provider -- and via cable on Spectrum 1246 or 703, Frontier 467, Cox Cable 1133 and Mediacom 520.

Masses will also be livestreamed on Archdiocese of Los Angeles' Facebook page and Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. For the full schedule, visit www.olacathedral.org/downloads/2020_ChristmasSchedule_1222.pdf.

RELATED: 'Worst is yet to come' - LA County sees increasing COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations
EMBED More News Videos

"We have never seen daily death rates this high during the course of the pandemic and the model predicts the worst is yet to come."



Catholics can find a listing of available livestreams and broadcasts of services in the Archdiocese at lacatholics.org so that they may continue to pray at home with their families.

The Archdiocese previously announced updated guidelines for its indoor religious services according to protocols issued by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

Parishes in Los Angeles County may resume indoor religious services, provided there is space for social distancing of at least six feet between family units, all in attendance wear face coverings, and measures for cleaning and sanitization are followed.

RELATED: LA County churches allowed to resume indoor services with restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County is allowing places of worship to resume indoor services, with some restrictions ahead of the Christmas holiday.



In a letter to priests and pastors in the Archdiocese, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez noted it will be safer to continue celebrating outdoor Masses. Likewise, the public health department strongly recommends that places of worship continue to hold services outdoors.
However, if a pastor believes it is better to offer livestreamed Masses only or to celebrate indoors -- if permitted by his county and in keeping with their protocols -- he may proceed accordingly, according to the Archdiocese.

Parishes that can and choose to return to indoor in-person worship must observe all protocols issued by their respective county.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, while acknowledging the debate over indoor worship services and its own revised guidelines permitting them with safety protocols, issued a statement urging churchgoers to avoid services held indoors.

"No matter what a Superior Court judge says and given what's happening now, it is simply too risky to gather indoors with other people who do not live with you,'' according to the department.

"Public Health urges you to continue to more safely worship as you have during the pandemic by attending remotely via streaming service or at outdoor services only.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitylos angeleslos angeles countyreligioncatholic churchchurch
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after 15 Freeway standoff
Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional:' Police
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
Health care workers at SoCal hospital pushed to breaking point
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Santa Ana student defies odds with acceptance to Harvard
LA's historic Olvera Street hard hit by pandemic
Show More
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
SoCal respiratory therapist delivers holiday cheer to seniors
Angela Bassett lends her voice to 'Soul' on Disney+
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
More TOP STORIES News