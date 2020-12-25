How to watch Christmas Mass on TV or online

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Going to church is a big part of many people's holiday traditions.
And if you'd rather stay away from crowds, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles is bringing a Christmas Day Mass to the safety and comfort of your own home.
You can watch it on TV on the Localish Network and over the air on digital channel 7.2 and via cable on all the following channels:
Cox - 796/1133
Frontier - 467
Google Fiber - 70
Mediacom - 520
Spectrum - 1246
Watch the Christmas Day Mass on Friday at 9 a.m. from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
Mass will also be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of Los Angeles's Facebook page.
The Los Angeles Archdiocese has also just released some new guidelines for indoor services.
Parishes in L.A. County can resume indoor Mass providing there is space for physical distancing of at least six feet between families.
Face masks are required and measures for cleaning and sanitation must also be followed.
The new guidelines follow recent changes from L.A. County allowing indoor services to resume with safety protocols.
