Religion & Spirituality

SoCal worshippers relieved to return to church for Easter services

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal churches reopen for Easter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Improvements in COVID-19 numbers and progress in vaccination across Southern California have led to the easing of restrictions - including physical attendance at church services in time for Easter.

Churchgoers and pastors were relieved to return to in-person services after many churches were forced to hold Easter services virtually last year.

"It warms my heart," said Pastor Greg Laurie at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside. "It makes me feel great to know that people are at church again and they are able to talk to one another again. We are designed for community to be together."

Downtown Los Angeles cathedral welcomes worshippers for Easter
EMBED More News Videos

The Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels welcomed 130 worshippers per Mass on Easter Sunday, though it normally has a capacity of 3,000.



For many the pandemic shutdowns have been a test and a renewal of their faith.

"I think through the testing, that's when you grow," said churchgoer Ariel Gavriliuc of Riverside. "You don't grow when life is easy."

Churches are taking steps to offer socially-distanced services with both indoor and outdoor options.

"It was one year ago the unthinkable happened and we couldn't meet at Easter and now we are back," said Pastor Paul Eaton with Harvest Christian Fellowship. "There is a sense of optimism. The sun is coming up. It truly is a sunrise service. Not only here physically but in our hearts. We're ready to get back to church."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityriversideriverside countycatholic churchchurcheaster
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Forward progress stopped on 23-acre Simi Valley fire
Aaron Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' takes top SAG prize
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
See every 'Idol' performance from Sunday and how to vote
Man who lost 3 family members in Orange mass shooting speaks out
Griffith Park reopens after closure for exceeding capacity
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
Show More
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
Riverside's 'oldest living general' celebrates 107th birthday
Neighbors of fatally stabbed Beverly Grove man hold vigil, stage protest
Woman fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside
Rapper DMX in 'grave condition' in hospital: Attorney
More TOP STORIES News