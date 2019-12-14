Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5752919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This scene is chaotic: Watch what happened when a driver being chased by police stormed into a Pasadena church service.

PASADENA, Texas -- A Texas man is facing charges after police say he ran inside a church and threatened members with a screwdriver.It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Texas during its annual Christmas program.Police say security noticed a man driving erratically in the parking lot when off-duty officers confronted him.That's when police say the man ran into the sanctuary armed with a screwdriver. They say he tripped over instruments in the orchestra area when officers tried to subdue him.A churchgoer used a music stand to hit the suspect and help the officers, according to police."There was a (scuffle) for several minutes until they were able to get him handcuffed," a witness told ABC13. "The whole incident lasted less than 5 minutes."Investigators say the suspect "appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic" and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.The suspect is now facing aggravated assault charges.