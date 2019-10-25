Circus bear attacks trainer in Russia: Video

RUSSIA -- Russian officials opened a criminal investigation Thursday after a circus bear attacked and injured its trainer during a performance in the north of the country.

Amateur video showed the bear pushing a wheelbarrow while walking on its hind legs, then attacking the trainer, biting him and forcing him to the floor.

Another trainer hurried forward and kicked the bear repeatedly to try to stop the attack.

Local media said the bear then ventured into the audience area before it was subdued with an electric shock.

There were no barriers between the circus ring and the audience.

The incident happened Wednesday in Olonets, 110 miles northeast of St. Petersburg.

The Interfax news agency said authorities had opened a criminal investigation on the charge of providing unsafe services.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
circusrussiaanimalbearcircus performance accidentu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tick Fire forces more evacuations, destroys homes
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Small brush fire burning heavy brush in Rosemead
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Tick Fire evacuees, relief workers
Red flag warnings through Friday across SoCal
Show More
Air quality: Smoke, dust advisories in effect as fires burn across SoCal
How to help LA firefighters responding to devastating fires in SoCal
13 bodies found near Mexican resort of Puerto Peñasco
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Eagles' Cox 911 call released
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
More TOP STORIES News