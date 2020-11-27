Business

Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets for Black Friday deals despite pandemic

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- This year's biggest shopping day looks a lot different at The Citadel Outlets, where several public safety changes were in place as crowds of shoppers still hit stores early Friday morning.

Shoppers are required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing protocols, with sheriff's deputies enforcing COVID-19 safety measures.

Long lines were seen at some stores, which must limit indoor capacity to 25%.

RELATED: California sees spike in online shopping scams as holiday season gets underway
EMBED More News Videos

The Better Business Bureau is offering tips to avoid common online shopping scams.


Stores opened at 6 a.m. Friday, which cut down on customers lining up overnight.

Some retailers are offering virtual waitlists, and there is expedited shopping outside of stores.

One shopper said she preferred the shopping atmosphere this year.

"It's better, I think it's more controlled. Before it got too crazy. Now you're like, 'OK, we can do the Black Friday shopping,'" she said. "It's good, no traffic, parking - a lot. I like that there's a lot of security."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says shopping in crowded areas around Thanksgiving time is higher risk for the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: LA County reports 5,087 new COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving
EMBED More News Videos

With new restaurants restrictions in effect, L.A. County on Thanksgiving Day reported one of its highest single-day coronavirus case totals.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscity of commercelos angeles countyholiday shoppingshoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of SoCal Edison customers remain without power amid fire danger
Pasadena restaurants stay open for outdoor dining on Thanksgiving
Compton deputy thanks supporters in video message
USC-Colorado game canceled due to COVID-19
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
SoCal weather: Red flag warning continues Friday amid strong winds
Facebook group offers lifeline to San Gabriel Valley restaurants
Show More
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
WWII vet who raised millions for COVID-19 health care on GQ cover
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
CA sees spike in online shopping scams as holidays start
LA County reports 5,087 new COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News