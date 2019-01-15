GPD is still actively investigating a threat at Citrus College. We will provide more info as we have it. Please stay out of the area. — GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) January 15, 2019

Citrus Alert: Citrus College is still on lock down. If you are not on campus, stay away from campus. 1/15/19 2:30 pm — Citrus College (@CitrusCollege) January 15, 2019

Two colleges in Glendora and Azusa were placed on lockdown Tuesday after one received an unspecified threat, authorities said.Citrus College in Glendora was placed on lockdown shortly before noon, and Azusa Pacific University not far from that campus went on lockdown an hour later.Authorities did not release many details regarding the lockdowns, but Glendora police said they were actively investigating a threat at Citrus College.