Citrus College, Azusa Pacific under lockdown due to threat, police say

Aerials from AIR7 HD show the Citrus College campus on lockdown on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (KABC)

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two colleges in Glendora and Azusa were placed on lockdown Tuesday after one received an unspecified threat, authorities said.


Citrus College in Glendora was placed on lockdown shortly before noon, and Azusa Pacific University not far from that campus went on lockdown an hour later.


Authorities did not release many details regarding the lockdowns, but Glendora police said they were actively investigating a threat at Citrus College.

