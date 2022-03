COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in the city of Commerce early Saturday morning.Their condition is unknown.The crash happened near the corner of Gage Avenue and Lanto Street.Video of the scene shows the car plowed through a fence, and into the house.Firefighters worked to free one person trapped inside the car.The other victim was apparently inside the house.It was not immediately known whether alcohol or drugs were involved.The cause of the crash is under investigation.