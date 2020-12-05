Massive 2-alarm blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive blaze ripped through a commercial building in the City of Industry, prompting a large response from firefighters Friday night.AIR7 HD was over the 2-alarm blaze at the single-story commercial building at 1250 Bixby Drive around 9 p.m.Firefighters attacked the blaze as the roof of the building was completely gone.It was not immediately known what caused the flames or if any injuries have been reported.