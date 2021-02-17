City targeting Pacoima home linked with multiple shootings, Feuer says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the city of Los Angeles sees an alarming rise in violent crime, officials are targeting certain homes and areas that seem to contributing disproportionately to the problem.
In January the city saw a 40% increase in homicides compared to January 2020 - and a 119% increase compared to January 2019.
The Citywide Nuisance Abatement Program targets properties that appear to be a source of gun violence, drug sales and gang activity, City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a Skype interview with Eyewitness News.
The program uses tools such as injunctions against property owners and gang members, evicting tenants who participate in drug or gang crimes and pressing for the rehabilitation of abandoned buildings.
For example, the city is targeting one home in Pacoima that has been associated with at least five shootings in recent years.
"Imagine if you lived on that block," he said. "If your family lived on that block you'd have to rearrange your entire lives. You wouldn't let your kids play outside."
The city is suing the homeowner in an effort to have two people living there removed "so this neighborhood can live in peace and quiet again," Feuer said.
