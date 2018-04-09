Civil rights leaders call for changes to LAPD's use-of-force policy

Local civil rights leaders on Monday called for changes to the Los Angeles Police Department's use-of-force policy.The activists want the Los Angeles Police Commission to enact a policy that would restrict officers' use of deadly force to only imminent, life-threatening situations."The police commission has an opportunity to get ahead of the curve," said Earl Ofari Hutchinson, founder of the L.A. Urban Policy Roundtable. "They don't have to wait for the state legislature to take action -- or any legislature. They can change policy, they can put a hard and tough policy -- when and under what circumstances officers can use deadly force."Supporters of the proposed reforms say that, in light of recent police shootings, the police commission might be more receptive to specific proposals.