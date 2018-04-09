Civil rights leaders call for changes to LAPD's use-of-force policy

EMBED </>More Videos

Local civil rights leaders on Monday called for changes to the Los Angeles Police Department's use-of-force policy. (KABC)

Local civil rights leaders on Monday called for changes to the Los Angeles Police Department's use-of-force policy.

The activists want the Los Angeles Police Commission to enact a policy that would restrict officers' use of deadly force to only imminent, life-threatening situations.

"The police commission has an opportunity to get ahead of the curve," said Earl Ofari Hutchinson, founder of the L.A. Urban Policy Roundtable. "They don't have to wait for the state legislature to take action -- or any legislature. They can change policy, they can put a hard and tough policy -- when and under what circumstances officers can use deadly force."

Supporters of the proposed reforms say that, in light of recent police shootings, the police commission might be more receptive to specific proposals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdlos angeles police departmentuse of forcepolice officerofficer involved shootingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood, LAPD says
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News