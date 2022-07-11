Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

Tonight at 10/9c on ABC, who will be the last one standing when celebrity relatives compete to keep their identity a secret? 👀 Don't miss the series premiere of #ClaimtoFame, hosted by me and @FrankieJonas! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/JTUioX0RZ4 — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) July 11, 2022

NEW YORK -- "Claim to Fame" premieres right after tonight's big "Bachelorette" premiere on ABC.The show is hosted by two Jonas brothers, Kevin and Frankie, who know quite a bit about fame.The new series features a dozen relatives of famous people.They're brought together in a house and their identities are hidden, concealed so a game can be played with each contestant trying to guess the celebrity connection of their fellow housemates.There are games to aid that process, but also elimination challenges."It's all about just having fun. I think seeing these contestants who are all similar by way of being related to someone who's in the public eye, they feel a special bond really quickly, but how long that bond lasts without being thrown under the bus is the fun part of this game," Kevin Jonas said.