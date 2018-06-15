Claremont police seek armed bank robbery suspect

ABC7.com staff
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
Police in Claremont are searching for an alleged bank robber who held an employee at gunpoint before fleeing the scene with stolen cash on Thursday.

The alleged robbery occurred at approximately 4:24 p.m. at a Chase Bank on 805 W. Foothill Boulevard.

According to the Claremont Police Department, the suspect met with an employee inside the bank and then took out two handguns, demanding money.

The employee handed over cash to the suspect, who fled toward the parking lot. There was no description of a getaway vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male Caucasian, 5' 10" to 6' tall, approximately 40-50 years old, with blue eyes and cleanly shaven. He was seen wearing a tan hat, blue colored blazer jacket, white collared shirt and dark blue jeans.

He is believed to be the same suspect wanted for another robbery that occurred at a Wells Fargo bank in La Verne on May 31.

People with information can contact Claremont police at 909-399-5411.
