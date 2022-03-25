Politics

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing "flu-like symptoms." He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

(Previous coverage in video player above)

Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.

The justice missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.hospitalsupreme courtu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
CA gas rebate plan: If approved, when will you start seeing payments?
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
Groundbreaking set for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Show More
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips cities
Kobe Bryant's estate reaches new long-term deal with Nike
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
North Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Could solar power be the solution to cutting down food waste?
More TOP STORIES News