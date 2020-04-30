Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, wife Ellen raise over $85,000 for coronavirus relief in LA, Dallas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen have raised more than $85,000 through their charity organization to benefit other groups that are helping people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.The raised funds will be divided between the Dream Center in Los Angeles, which serves 13,000 meals a day, and Behind Every Door in Dallas, which provides boxes filled with basic food staples for families in need.After raising the money through the Kershaw's Challenge organization, the couple matched the contributions dollar-for-dollar."This campaign has been such an awesome surprise,'' the couple said in a written statement. "We really wanted to figure out a way to address the immediate needs of a couple of our beneficiaries who are serving families due to COVID-19. It has been incredible to see the swell of support from so many people."Five of the donors to the campaign will each participate in a Zoom call with the Kershaws in the coming week. Four donors who contributed more than $5,000 will also be receiving Zoom calls from the couple to thank them for their contributions, according to the charity.Since the charity was formed in 2011, it has raised more than $12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic and Zambia.