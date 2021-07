EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Newsom toured a Homekey site in Santa Clara County today to highlight the state's action to tackle homelessness.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- Governor Newsom will kick off a "Clean California Day of Action" in Contra Costa County this morning.The "Clean California" initiative is a $1 billion effort to expand the state's beautification efforts and provide thousands of jobs for people experiencing homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans and artists.The initiative is complemented by Newsom's $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.