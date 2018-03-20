Clerk pistol-whipped during robbery at Garden Grove adult bookstore

A man is seen with blood running down his face after robbers attacked a clerk at a Garden Grove adult bookstore on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
A clerk was pistol-whipped during a violent robbery at an adult bookstore in Garden Grove, police say.

The crime happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Garden of Eden store on Garden Grove Boulevard.

Police said two suspects, one of them armed with a gun, walked into the adult bookstore and demanded money from the clerk.

Things turned violent when one of the suspects hit the clerk on top of his head with the gun.

Police said both robbers ran off and are still on the loose.

Anyone with information was urged to call Garden Grove police at (714) 741-5704.
