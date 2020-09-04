officer killed

Shooting kills Cleveland police officer James Skernivitz; suspects at large

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A shooting killed a Cleveland police officer and another person, and authorities on Friday sought the person or people responsible, officials said.

Detective James Skernivitz, 53, was shot around 10 p.m. Thursday on the west side.

Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters that Skernivitz was with the department for 25 years, saying, "Cleveland lost one of its finest."

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer said a second person, who was not an officer but was in Skernivitz's car, also died. Details about that person weren't immediately released by police.

Investigators appealed to the public for help in finding a suspect or suspects. The FBI in Cleveland offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in Cuyahoga County and at the Statehouse in Columbus.

It has been more than 10 years since an on-duty Cleveland police officer was fatally shot.

Patrol Officer Derek Owens, 36, was killed in February 2008 while chasing a suspect. Owens caught up to the man, who turned and shot Owens in the abdomen below his bulletproof vest.

The man was found guilty of aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiopolice officer killedpolice officer shotu.s. & worldpolice officerofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Retired St. Louis police captain's widow addresses RNC
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
Slain CHP officers remembered for inspiring safety revolution
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal heat wave could prompt rolling blackouts
Officials say 'paintball wars' plaguing LA are 'recipe for disaster'
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
SoCal weather: Severe heat wave hitting SoCal over holiday weekend
Brutal heat wave may send temps soaring to 115 in SoCal
US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows
Show More
California lawmakers to conduct emergency audit of EDD
Portland shooting suspect killed in struggle with authorities
SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement for Labor Day weekend
Family of 3 found in garage, sleeping in idling car
DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News