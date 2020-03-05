Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Monrovia school undergoes 'deep cleaning' over concerns about possible exposure

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Clifton Middle School in Monrovia underwent a "deep cleaning" Wednesday evening after a parent came in contact with a person exposed to the novel coronavirus, school officials said.

A statement from the Monrovia Unified School District said the parent and their children have not shown any symptoms and will be self-isolating for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

"In speaking directly with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, no risk is posed when no symptoms are present," the statement from superintendent Katherine Thorossian said.

The school was cleaned overnight and would operate as usual on Thursday.

The parent works in the health industry and had been in contact with a person exposed to COVID-19.

Educational resources will be provided to the students during their isolation period.

"In keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, we will continue promoting healthy practices, such as frequent hand washing, that are known to impede the spread of the illness," the statement said.
