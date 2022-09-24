Students, teachers demand action on climate change at protest in front of LA City Hall

Young people are calling for divestment from fossil fuels and investment in communities facing environmental disparities.

This was a part of a worldwide effort on "Global Day for Climate Change." Young people gathered calling for divestment from fossil fuels and investment in communities facing environmental disparities.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of students and teachers Friday protested in front of Los Angeles City Hall, asking officials with the L.A. Unified School District and the City Council to take action on climate change.

"It's always really inspiring to be with my students in spaces like this because I just get to see them have new experiences that they maybe haven't had before," said April Johnston, a teacher at the strike.

"Superficially, I want to see more people care. I want to see more pressure put on our large corporations, especially those that profit off of fossil fuel industries," said Johnston.

L.A. Unified sent a statement, and it reads in part: "...we encourage our local, state and federal elected officials to prioritize greening infrastructure investments in schools and our communities, and develop climate change solutions for California and beyond."

On Friday, the City Council approved a climate equity fund to use the money to help low-income communities impacted disproportionately by climate change.