Cloak and Wand is an immersive shopping experience for witches and wizards!

ByAmanda Brady
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 8:05PM
LAHASKA, Pa. -- The Cloak and Wand in Peddler's Village is a unique and immersive shopping experience for witches, wizards, and self-proclaimed nerds.

The store is adorned with moving portraits and witchy decor that make the shopper feel like they're in a fantasy land.

Customers can adopt their own magic creature, explore the dark arts, and have their wand choose them.

There's even a potion bar with more than 64 flavors including a sorting potion that will place you in your house.

The Cloak and Wand

67 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA 18931

