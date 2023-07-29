Actors strike leaves audition tape business in Burbank reeling

With productions shut down, CloseUp Crew Productions in Burbank, which shoots audition tapes for actors, has seen business essentially vanish.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood continue, businesses that depend on the industry to survive continue to feel the impact.

With productions shut down, her business has essentially vanished. The business has gone from doing about 60 self-tapes a week to just two. She said it's even tougher to maneuver than in the pandemic.

"At least during COVID, everybody was part of it," said Pam Koppel, the business' owner. "We were all trying to go through this together. There were government funds, there was unemployment, there were loans that you could get at a really, really reasonable rate, and we don't really have any of that now."

Plus, what makes Koppel more concerned about her business is that striking writers and actors have some financing available from their unions, but she, as a third-party, does not.

"There are funds available for actors and crewmembers but all of the concentric circles of business that are affected by this, we get nothing," she said.

Koppel got started in the business when she helped her daughter started work as an actor beginning at 12 years old.

And it is not just Koppel impacted by the setback, her only employee, the studio manager Issa Jay, has come on harder times as well. Jay made his living by working at CloseUp as well as an actor, but now he has had to get a second job.

"I've been able to make a living as an actor and working here for the past year and a half, and because of the strike and then suddenly there are no acting jobs, I've had to suddenly go get another job outside of this. And that's been really, really hard," Jay said.

Koppel urges people to support local businesses in any way they can.

The issue of self-tapes for actors has come up in their negotiations as well. The SAG-AFTRA and the studios disagree on a number of items concerning self-tapes, including tunr-around time, transparency on the roles available and a limit on the number of pages on the first call.

The last time the writers went on strike more than a decade ago, the 100-day work stoppage cost the state's economy an estimated $2 billion. The economic hit could be even bigger this time around now that actors have joined the picket lines.

The writers have been on strike since May, and the actors joined them earlier this month. Both unions have concerns about how they will be paid in an age where fewer people are paying to go to the movies or watch cable TV in favor of streaming services. And they are worried how the rise of artificial intelligence will affect the creative process of how movies and TV shows are made and who is paid to make them.