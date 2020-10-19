music news

'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after Zach Sobiech died of cancer

The film "Clouds" premiered on Disney+ on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart with his inspirational tune "Clouds."



"Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber on Sunday, two days after the Hollywood movie of the same name based on Sobiech's life premiered on Disney+.

Hear from the cast of the film:
EMBED More News Videos

The movie is based on the true story of a teenager who didn't let a devastating illness stop him from having a remarkable impact.



The ranking is based on downloads of the song. The profits which will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiech's namesake foundation.

Fin Argus and Sabrina Carpenter in "Clouds" on Disney+.

Disney/ Lauren Guerin



The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager's death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.



By that point, the YouTube video that led to the song's ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It's up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.

The movie is an adaptation of the memoir "Fly a Little Higher" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.



----

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
