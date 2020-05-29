CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests in Minneapolis | VIDEO

A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not. https://t.co/GcfwEvyYQC pic.twitter.com/Mg4ZwKIuKt — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis arrested a CNN television crew while live on air as they reported on the unrest over the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody Friday morning.The live video showed Minnesota State Patrol handcuff CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and lead him away. A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also taken away in handcuffs."We told you before that we are with CNN," the cameraman is heard telling police.Jimenez and his crew have since been released, CNN confirmed.The cable news network said Jimenez, a black man, was arrested while a white reporter on the ground was not."A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately," CNN Communications tweeted.CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized for the arrest. Walz said he takes full responsibility for what happened."We want the media there to cover this. It is never acceptable for this to happen. The governor accepts full responsibility," Walz said.Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul have seen days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.