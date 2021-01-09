Coachella man among Capitol Police officers who fought pro-Trump mob

A Coachella man was one of the Capitol Police officers who responded to riots in which supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

Footage from the scene shows Officer Juan Lopez fighting back the mob, his face mask and beanie missing after he was pepper sprayed six times.

Lopez had struggled to hold back the rioters who went through barricades and shattered windows, forcing legislators to evacuate.

Lopez had struggled to hold back the rioters who went through barricades and shattered windows, forcing legislators to evacuate.

"He's what you would call the ideal public servant. I think he really enjoys helping others," said his brother Michael Herrera, who added that Lopez only suffered some bumps and bruises and was fine.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz says Lopez protected him during the rioting.

Dr. Ruiz says he had mentored Lopez since he was a senior at Coachella Valley High School, later giving him a job and leading him to Washington D.C.

US Capitol Police officer dies after riots, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

Officer Brian D. Sicknick has died following riots in Washington D.C. in which President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coachellariverside countyriotprotestvice president mike penceus capitoljoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electioncongresspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Some LA first responders reluctant to get COVID vaccine
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
CA issues new travel guidance due to pandemic
Dodgers fans pay tribute to Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda
FDA warns of possible issue with COVID test used in LA
Show More
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Rep. Schiff discusses second possible impeachment of Trump
Massive sinkhole opens up outside Italian hospital
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
California bypasses tough nurse care rules amid COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News