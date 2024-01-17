Coachella 2024: No Doubt to reunite, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator will headline this year's festivities, joined by an unexpected No Doubt reunion. (Remember No Doubt? The Orange Country ska-punk band that gave the world Gwen Stefani? The band's last album, "Push and Shove," was released 12 years ago - during the band's first reunion. This marks their second.)

On Tuesday, before the Coachella lineup was released, No Doubt's social media pages shared a video hinting that the band will play together again. The members -- Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young -- appeared in the video to say that they will "do a show." However, the band didn't release any further details in the video.

Also on this year's Coachella lineup: regional Mexican music superstar Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Carin León, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, Sublime, Blur, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Grimes and many more.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends: April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21, 2024.

For ticket hunters: presale begins Friday at 11 a.m. at Coachella.com.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.