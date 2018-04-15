COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters on Sunday morning extinguished a 15-acre vegetation fire that broke out about seven miles northeast of Indio's Empire Polo Club, site of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The so-called Tyler fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 46600 block of Tyler Street in the city of Coachella, where several acres of palm trees burned amid downed power lines, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department. No injuries or structural damages were reported.
The flames' forward progress was stopped about 8 a.m. by 105 firefighters at the scene, officials said.
#TylerFire [UPDATE] Fire is now 10 acres with no containment. Photos: CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department pic.twitter.com/d3pqhN17vK— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 15, 2018
Sheriff's deputies conducted crowd control in the area. Motorists were urged to obey road closures while fire engines and equipment remained deployed.
Shortly before 3 p.m., officals announced that the blaze was fully contained.
The fire was determined to be "human caused" but remained under investigation, Cal Fire said.