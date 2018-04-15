Coachella vegetation fire erupts just miles from music festival venue, burns 15 acres

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Sunday morning extinguished a 15-acre vegetation fire that broke out about seven miles northeast of Indio's Empire Polo Club, site of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The so-called Tyler fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 46600 block of Tyler Street in the city of Coachella, where several acres of palm trees burned amid downed power lines, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department. No injuries or structural damages were reported.

The flames' forward progress was stopped about 8 a.m. by 105 firefighters at the scene, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies conducted crowd control in the area. Motorists were urged to obey road closures while fire engines and equipment remained deployed.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officals announced that the blaze was fully contained.

The fire was determined to be "human caused" but remained under investigation, Cal Fire said.
