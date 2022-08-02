WATCH LIVE

Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine

29 minutes ago

GRAND TERRACE, Calif. -- Southern California sheriff's deputies investigating suspected small-time drug dealer made an arrest and uncovered nearly 42 pounds (19 kilos) of cocaine, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of "hand-to-hand narcotic sales" in the city of Grand Terrace detained a man found to have active warrants who was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Monday.

During a search of the suspect's car, deputies found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, ammunition, and a "Slim Jim" tool, commonly used in the commission of vehicle burglaries, the statement said.

Deputies also found a key to another vehicle parked nearby, which contained "approximately nineteen brick shape packages containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, and multiple scales indicative to the sales of narcotics," the statement said.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately $700,000, officials said.

The suspect was arrested Friday and could face charges including possession of narcotics for sale. He was held in lieu of more than $2 million bail.

