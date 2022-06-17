drug bust

More than 2,800 pounds of cocaine disguised as potatoes seized by Colombian authorities

They called it one of the most innovative tricks to traffic drugs in recent years.
COLOMBIA (KABC) -- Authorities in Colombia seized more than 2,800 pounds of cocaine disguised as potatoes.

The seizure took place in Cartagena, a port city on Colombia's Caribbean coast, when officers discovered a container with frozen, ready-to-fry yellow creole potatoes bound for Europe.

Colombian authorities said traffickers used hydraulic presses to shape the drugs and became suspicious after the bags they were packaged in had no expiration date.

Colombia produces about 90% of the cocaine reaching the U.S., according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

