Colbert: Despite spending $1.26 million, Manafort didn't 'look like a million bucks'

JUSTIN DOOM
Stephen Colbert on Thursday night mused about how even though court documents revealed Paul Manafort -- the "former Trump campaign manager and nursing home director who steals jewelry during bingo nights" -- spent $1.26 million at two high-end stores, he somehow didn't get his money's worth.

"So if you tell Paul Manafort, 'You look like a million bucks' ... you're insulting him," said "The Late Show" host. "But you might not say that he looks like a million bucks ... because these jackets are what he was wearing."

Viewers were shown a series of awful jackets, ending with an $18,000 python-skin jacket that "says, Watch me unhinge my jaw and swallow a poodle whole," Colbert said. "Basically, his closet looks like if a blind pimp got 100 wishes."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police investigating video showing man dragged off Long Beach Metro train
Trump continues to assert media is 'enemy' of people
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Blaze Bernstein murdered because he was gay, OCDA says
LA city animal shelters full to capacity, officials say
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
VIDEO: Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
Show More
USC requests federal investigation into donation by county supervisor
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
How screening can save lives for people with hepatitis C
4 teens arrested in NoHo knock-knock burglaries
More News