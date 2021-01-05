covid-19

First college basketball game with both teams wearing masks set for today

SAN FRANCISCO -- Basketball players for Boston University and Holy Cross will wear masks on the court during today's match.

According to our sister network, ESPN, it will be the first men's college basketball game of the season in which both teams wear masks.

Boston University requires players to wear masks on campus. Today's match will be held on BU's campus.

Wearing masks can help stop the spread of COVID-19, but only when worn correctly over the nose and mouth.

During Monday's match on Holy Cross' campus, BU players wore masks. It appears several players had their noses exposed.

Today's game begins at 11am PST. It will air on ESPN+.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsface maskcollege basketballu.s. & worldbasketballcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Riverside County officials warn of new scam targeting SCE customers
H&R Block customers frustrated over problems getting stimulus money
Ambulance service, 911 response cut down in LA during pandemic
Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ambulance service, 911 response cut down in LA during pandemic
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at Century City mall
Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout
CA doctors explain why flu numbers down while COVID-19 rages
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Riverside County officials warn of new scam targeting SCE customers
Counselor beaten to death at LA group home, officials say
Show More
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
Hollywood's 101 Coffee Shop closed for good
Larry King moved out of ICU after COVID-19 hospitalization
England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks
CA grants dentists waiver to administer COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News