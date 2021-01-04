Sports

NCAA to play all 67 March Madness games in Indiana in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The NCAA announced Monday that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.

Ball State, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI, Purdue and the Horizon League will co-host the tournament and NCAA officials say most games will be played in Indianapolis. The NCAA also will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches, school administratofs and officials.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to distribute all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianacollege basketballncaacoronavirusmarch madness
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodger Stadium COVID testing site to reopen with changes
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
Sunday was the busiest travel day since the start of pandemic
Some vaccine doses going to those outside of high-priority groups
Historic Long Beach hospital reopens to free up other medical facilities
La Palma home destroyed after Christmas tree catches fire
Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons
Show More
Pink's hot dog stand shutting down for several months
Farmworker turned astronaut Jose Hernandez urges kids not to give up
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
Electric Mile at Santa Anita park offers drive-thru festival with lights, music
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
More TOP STORIES News