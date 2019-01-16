UPDATE: College of the Canyons Deputies still on campus conducting safety checks. Approx. 200 staff, 2,000 students on lockdown. So far, nothing deemed suspicious has been found. Thank you for your patience. It will take time to check all bldgs. Safety is our #1 priority. pic.twitter.com/lECjgxUtGh — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) January 17, 2019

College of the Canyons' Valencia campus is on lockdown Wednesday as deputies investigate a report of a person with a gun, sheriff's officials said.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said Santa Clarita Valley deputies are searching the campus after receiving a call about an armed person.The school urged everyone to shelter in place as the search went on. It later announced all classes at the Valencia Campus are canceled for the rest of the night.The Canyon Country Campus classes will continue as scheduled.