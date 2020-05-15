Paying college expenses during coronavirus pandemic doesn't add up for many students

AZUSA (KABC) -- For many college students across the country, the coronavirus pandemic is a crash course on hard times. There is a growing financial grief for many during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some federal programs could offer students some relief; but it may come too late as many are struggling right now to pay tuition.Nursing student Masheda Miles lost her job and now she can't pay her tuition. She attends Azusa Pacific University, and has just 16 weeks of school left."I have some of the money for tuition, but they want it all, so I can't enroll and be a nurse," said Miles.Her situation is not unique. 1 in 4 college students are responsible for all their student costs; 2 in 4 are responsible for half their school costs.'It's really especially the ones who are in debt already," said financial planner Brian Levy. "The ones really in need, the ones that are struggling the most; the ones that are on financial aid."Azusa Pacific University did issue a statement about their policies during the crises and they do offer students refunds; but as of right now the school is not offering free tuition."If you have an existing loan that you are paying on you have some relief," said Levy. "So between March 13 and September 30 there is zero interest on those loans and payments are suspended."Help is available, but it may not be enough and that has left Miles shaking her head."It's upsetting, I'm a good student, I've dreamt of being an RN since I got into nursing," said Miles.At a time when nurses are needed more than ever, Miles finds herself weeks short, searching for a way to pay for school so she can join the fight to help those affected by the pandemic.