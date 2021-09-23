At least 13 people shot at Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tenn. near Memphis; Shooter dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Police in Tennessee say they are at the scene of a shooting at a grocery store in the suburbs of Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that they are assisting local police at the scene of the shooting that took place at a Kroger store in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis.

Police did not immediately release any details of the shooting or say if there were any injuries, however, multiple ambulances were seen transporting people from the scene, ABC News reported.

The FBI is assisting and ATF is at the scene.

Police said the situation is now considered to be over.

King Soopers, where a mass shooting that killed 10 people happened in Boulder, Colorado back in March, is also owned by Kroger.
