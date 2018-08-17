Colorado girls' bodies were submerged in oil, lawyer says

Shannan Watts and her two little girls appear in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

FREDERICK, Colo. --
A lawyer for a Colorado man suspected in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young daughters says the daughters' bodies were submerged in crude oil for four days before they were found.

Defense attorney James Merson made the statement in a court motion Friday. The motion asks a judge to order that DNA samples be taken from the children's throats.

In another motion, Merson asks that DNA samples be taken from the hands and nails of the body of the girls' mother.

It wasn't immediately clear if the judge ruled on the motions.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Watts was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of murder. On Thursday, investigators found the bodies of his wife, Shanann Watts, and their daughters, ages 3 and 4.

Investigators haven't publicly discussed a motive.

Watts is being held without bail. He's expected to be formally charged by Monday.
