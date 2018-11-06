Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado father Christopher Watts, who has been accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, has been charged with murder in the case.

GREELEY, Colo. --
A Colorado man charged with killing his pregnant wife and two daughters has pleaded guilty under a plea deal that will allow him to avoid the death penalty.

Christopher Watts entered his plea Tuesday during a court hearing in Greeley.

MORE: Colorado man claims pregnant wife strangled their daughters before he killed her
EMBED More News Videos

Colorado father Christopher Watts, who has been accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, has been charged with murder in the case.


Investigators have previously said that Watts admitted to police that he killed his wife, Shanann. But he said he strangled her in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation.

Prosecutors say they dropped the possibility of the death penalty with the agreement of the victims' family.

Watts replied "guilty" nine times in response to Judge Marcelo Kopcow's reading of each charge.

Shanann Watts' parents and brother were in the courtroom.

MORE: Colorado father Christopher Watts charged with murder in deaths of his pregnant wife, 2 young daughters
EMBED More News Videos

Colorado father Christopher Watts, who has been accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, has been charged with murder in the case.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpregnant womanwoman killedmurdercrimechild killedColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sporadic problems reported at polling places in LA County
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, voter guides
OC congressional races could determine control of House
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Election 2018: California candidates make their final pitches
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at Ontario AMC Theatres
LAUSD superintendent has plans to decentralize district, report says
Cedars-Sinai volunteer, who survived Holocaust, celebrates 100th birthday
Show More
Homeless man tries to steal bus full of children on field trip
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed fire captain
Elections 2018: Where and when to vote
Search underway for missing 12-year-old East LA boy
Diamond Bar man arrested after parents die in house fire
More News